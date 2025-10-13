2025 Nissan Leaf hopes to reclaim status as mass-market EV leader

This month Nissan is hosting the global launch of its latest Leaf electric vehicle (EV). We are scheduled to drive the model in Denmark during October, so look out for detailed driving impressions soon.
For now, this is what you can expect from the model, which made an appearance back in 2011.
Built in Britain at the marque's EV manufacturing site in Sunderland, third generation model boasts a quoted range of up to 621km, alongside a sharper look and enhanced driver assistance features.Evolving from the hatchback template of the original, the latest car takes on a crossover look, with a low drag coefficient of 0.25 placing it among sleek saloons.
Other design cues include flush-mounted door handles, a unique 3D tail-light signature and panoramic roof. Inside, the model sports a 437l boot, twin 14.3-inch screens and an infotainment system with Google Assistant functionality.
Two battery options – 52kWh and 75kWh – offer a claimed range of 436km and 621km respectively. The model supports 150kW DC fast-charging and vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, with up to 3.1kW output for hooking up small devices like laptops or cooking gear.
The Leaf shares its architecture with the Nissan Ariya, using MacPherson struts at the front and multi-link suspension setup at the rear. A single-pedal driving mode is included. Autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot intervention and lane-keep assist are among assistance features made standard. At the heart of the Leaf is an electric motor is a refined electric motor delivering 160kW/355Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h dash of 7.6 seconds in the 75kWh model.
