BMW SA revives 'Gusheshe' using 2 Series ingredients
325iS and 333i rebirthed with special Homage models
BMW SA has tried in recent years to capitalise on its unique local heritage with certain special editions. But these efforts did not land with as much clout as the marque might have intended.
Not forgetting those half-baked Mzansi Edition models, a dishonourable mention goes in particular to the 330iS Edition based on the G20 3 Series. The firm sought to stoke nostalgia for the vaunted 325iS “Gusheshe”, but missed the mark completely. That campaign included a short video which garnered controversy for ripping off Kwesta's musical hit, Spirit.
This week, the manufacturer might have redeemed itself where heritage-themed hype is concerned, launching two new Homage versions that invoke the names of the SA-exclusive 333i and 325iS. We saw them in person at the brand's customer experience centre in Midrand.
The confusing part is that these models are not based on the 3 Series, but on the 2 Series platform, making use of the M2 and M240i derivatives, respectively.
Those serious enthusiasts among the audience may understand why that is. See, the 2 Series is regarded as a spiritual successor to the old E30 from which the 333i and 325iS emerged.
The 3 Series lineage ultimately bowed to increasing requirements from customers and legislation, so it grew in size and saw a change in personality over the years.
Whereas the compact 2 Series, with its taut physique, pert backside, long prow and classical two-door shape, seems to still embody the flavour of the famed E30.
As for the 333i and 325iS derivatives and their significance, if you are reading this, a history lesson is most likely unnecessary. Let us tick the box anyway with an abridged version, starting in the mid-‘80s with the 333i.
The original E30 M3 was not offered in right-hand drive, so the SA market did not receive it officially. Deploying ingenuity and some assistance from German tuning firm Alpina, BMW SA decided to make their own de facto M3 for the local market. Instead of using a tuned four-cylinder like the M3, the 333i got the beefy six-pot from the 733i.
Because of the sizeable displacement and its encroachment into the limited space of the E30 engine bay, buyers had to choose between the fitment of power steering or air-conditioning, but not both. Other highlights included distinctive multi-spoke Alpina alloys, a specialised information readout panel and a dog-leg manual gearbox.
Back in 2016, BMW SA allowed us to drive its own 333i heritage specimen (pictured above). Rather than being a case of “don't meet your heroes” – it was a matter of evaluating the car within the context of its era.
No doubt, a basic 116i from the present decade would show it a clean pair of heels. But the muscular feel of the bellowing straight-six, mechanical tactility of the dog-leg transmission and relatively sprightly acceleration (versus cars of the time) imprinted just why BMW was regarded so highly in the department of “driver's” machines.
Between the late ‘80s and early ‘90s came the 325iS, built as a homologation special so BMW SA could compete in the national Group N racing series. Again, we got to drive an unmolested museum-quality example of the vehicle.
This was in 2018. That particular grey car met a very sad end (not in our hands), but that is a story you can probably dig up on social media.
Anyway, compared to the 333i, the 325iS felt considerably more polished. The fettled 2.7l had a flexible, effervescent character in contrast to the cruiser-orientated brawn of the 333i with its heavier 3.2l unit that gave the nose heft.
Its interior had superior appointments, including tartan grey upholstery dubbed “Uberkaro” in the catalogue. A more contemporary body-kit was sported by the 325iS, over the slender chrome bumpers of the 333i. And it was rounded off by a set of BBS alloys donning a tasty wire pattern, as well as a subtle rear spoiler.
You will find some of these trappings on the modern day incarnations. Starting off with the 325iS Homage, which is based on the M240i.
It dons a twin rear spoiler that is much less subtle than the original's, an elaborate alloy design reminiscent of its forebear's wire pattern and Uberkaro upholstery elements. Mechanically, it is unaltered from the regular M240i, using a 3.0l straight-six that is good for 285kW/500Nm.
The 333i Homage is a more extreme prospect since it is based on the M2, which uses the same motor as the M240i but massaged to deliver 353kW/600Nm. Visually, it has a wider footprint, lower stance and the fitment of Alpina multi-spokes, just like the original. Also exciting is that five of the 333i Homage models will be offered with a manual gearbox. No dog-leg of course.
Thirty-three units of each derivative will be built (66 in total), and the vehicles receive numbered plaques. Now the rub is that you cannot outright purchase the cars from your local BMW dealership. They will be auctioned off by the brand, with a reserve price of R1,435,000 for the 325iS and R1,960,000 for the 333i.
The M240i and M2 are arguably two of the most “traditional” modern offerings from the BMW stable today. They offer an authentic distillation of the textures from storied compact forebears that helped build the BMW brand mystique.
Nice to know that the company still cares for its local performance heritage – and while the cynic in me wants to opine that some icons are best left alone – these two nostalgic recreations are convincing enough to let slide.
