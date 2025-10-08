GWM SA pledged its support to child literacy in a partnership with Read Educational Trust through the Rally to Read Programme.
SA faces a critical reading crisis, with recent assessments showing that 81% of grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning, limiting educational progression, employment opportunities, and broader socioeconomic development.
The World Literacy Foundation estimates that illiteracy costs SA’s economy about R199bn annually, largely due to reduced earning capacity and associated social costs, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.
Through Rally to Read, GWM is providing targeted support to under-resourced schools in Tembisa, Midrand and surrounding communities. GWM's partnership will see the company work closely with teachers, parents and communities to improve reading outcomes, empower educators and provide children with the tools to succeed.
“Investing in literacy is investing in the nation. Every child who learns to read contributes to the country’s long-term growth and social development,” said Floyd Ramabulana, GWM SA head of marketing.
“Partnerships like these are what we need to scale literacy interventions,” said Brand Pretorius, Rally to Read Founder. “When corporates, communities and schools work together, we create sustainable impact that reaches far beyond the classroom.”
GWM partners with Rally to Read
Chinese car firm invests in local literacy
Image: Supplied
