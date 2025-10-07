BMW is recalling 12,491 cars in SA to deal with a fire risk.
According to the National Consumer Commission, the recall affects several BMWs made available in SA from 2016: namely, the BMW 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model).
According to BMW, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting, which can lead to a short circuit and overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked, said BMW SA.
Earlier this month, BMW recalled over 145,000 vehicles in the US for the same issue.
BMW SA advised owners to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly for an extended period.
Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor for free. Consumers can check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall here.
BMW SA recalls more than 12,000 cars to fix possible fire risk
Water in BMW starter motors can cause corrosion, leading to a short circuit and, in the worst case, a fire
BMW is recalling 12,491 cars in SA to deal with a fire risk.
According to the National Consumer Commission, the recall affects several BMWs made available in SA from 2016: namely, the BMW 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model).
According to BMW, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting, which can lead to a short circuit and overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked, said BMW SA.
Earlier this month, BMW recalled over 145,000 vehicles in the US for the same issue.
BMW SA advised owners to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly for an extended period.
Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor for free. Consumers can check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall here.
BMW SA CEO calls for joint EV battery strategy with Europe
Popular BMW model ranges updated with more power and features
New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos