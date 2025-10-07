Motoring

BMW SA recalls more than 12,000 cars to fix possible fire risk

Water in BMW starter motors can cause corrosion, leading to a short circuit and, in the worst case, a fire

By Motoring Reporter - 08 October 2025 - 07:10
A short circuit of the starter may result in a vehicle fire in certain BMW models, including the previous generation X3. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW is recalling 12,491 cars in SA to deal with a fire risk.

According to the National Consumer Commission, the recall affects several BMWs made available in SA from 2016: namely, the BMW 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model).

According to BMW, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting, which can lead to a short circuit and overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked, said BMW SA.

Earlier this month, BMW recalled over 145,000 vehicles in the US for the same issue.

BMW SA advised owners to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly for an extended period.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor for free. Consumers can check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall here.

