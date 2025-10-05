Motoring

Renault ‘aims to cut 3,000 jobs in support functions’

French newsletter says carmaker plans to cut staff in human resources, finance and marketing by 15%

By Reuters - 06 October 2025 - 15:00
A Renault Twingo EV prototype unveiled in France in November 2023. Picture: REUTERS
French carmaker Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy offer for staff in support functions, French newsletter L'Informe reported on Saturday.

Under a cost savings plan dubbed “Arrow”, Renault wants to cut staff numbers in support services such as human resources, finance and marketing by 15%, which is expected to lead to about 3,000 job cuts at the carmaker's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt and other locations worldwide.

The newsletter quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying that a final decision could be made by the end of the year.

Renault confirmed it is considering cost cuts, but that at this stage it has no figures to report as no decisions have been made.

“Given the uncertainties in the automotive market and the extremely competitive environment, we confirm that we are considering ways to simplify our operations, speed up execution and optimise our fixed costs,” a Renault spokesperson said.

At the end of 2024 Renault employed 98,636 staff worldwide.

Renault reported in July a €11.2bn first-half net loss including a €9.3bn writedown on partner Nissan.

Excluding the writedown, net income plunged to €461m, less than a third of the year-earlier level, due to a weaker van market, costs associated with electric vehicles and commercial pressures in a more competitive environment.

New CEO Francois Provost — appointed in July after Luca de Meo left for Gucci-owner Kering — needs to restore margins, get Renault’s credit rating back to investment grade and find ways for the relatively small carmaker to deal with the effect of US tariffs and intense competition from Chinese carmakers, analysts said.

Chinese brands ride PHEV surge to outsell Renault, Audi in Europe

Chinese carmakers sold more cars in Europe than the Renault and Audi brands in August, helped by booming plug-in hybrid sales, with models from BYD, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Renault vision4rescue concept is a futuristic emergency response vehicle

Renault has taken the wraps off a bold new concept vehicle: a rescue-ready version of its Renault 4 E-Tech EV, designed specifically with modern fire ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Mitsubishi aims to increase European sales with new Renault models

Mitsubishi aims to increase its European sales by up to 30% with the help of two new Renault-based models, the regional CEO for the Japanese ...
Motoring
3 months ago

