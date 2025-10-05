Motoring

Albon and Sainz disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

05 October 2025 - 10:40
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have been disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying due to technical breaches.
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have been disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying due to technical breaches.
Image: Bryn Lennon

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have been disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying due to technical breaches.

The Williams duo placed 12th and 13th, respectively, on Saturday night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. However, FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer found that “both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area”.

F1 stewards noted that the Williams drivers said they conducted their own measurement before qualifying that showed their cars were in compliance, but they admitted that the subsequent measurement revealed an illegal gap.

“This is bitterly disappointing for the team and we are urgently investigating how this happened,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.

This is bitterly disappointing for the team and we are urgently investigating how this happened
Williams team principal James Vowles

“At no point were we seeking a performance advantage, and the rear wings had passed our own checks earlier in the day, but there is only one measurement that matters, and we fully accept the FIA ruling.

“We have a car capable of scoring points here this weekend and will do everything we can to fight from the back of the grid tomorrow and will immediately review our processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

This is the second qualifying disqualification in as many rounds after Esteban Ocon’s rear wing failed post-session checks at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sainz is coming off a third-place finish in Azerbaijan, while Albon ended up in 13th. The team accumulated 15 total points in the GP. Williams ranks fifth in the team standings with 101 points, 29 up on the Racing Bulls.

Hamilton says F1 win unlikely but podium is possible

Lewis Hamilton said his hopes of a first win for Ferrari this season looked "far-fetched", but he hoped to stand on the podium at some point in the ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris' hopes go up in smoke

Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34-point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival ...
Motoring
1 month ago

China could host at least four Formula E rounds, says Agag

Formula E could expand to four rounds in China as the all-electric championship chases growth in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life