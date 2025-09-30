Motoring

Toyota upgrades Starlet range with more safety features

All Starlet models ship with a 60,000km service plan, up from 45,000km

By Motoring Staff - 01 October 2025 - 09:00
All Starlet models ship with a 60,000km service plan, up from 45,000km.
All Starlet models ship with a 60,000km service plan, up from 45,000km.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has updated its popular Starlet and Starlet Cross ranges with enhanced safety specifications on the Xi and Xs model grades.

The two gain side and curtain airbags as standard, previously available only on the flagship XR derivative.

In addition, all Starlet models ship with a 60,000km service plan, up from 45,000km.

Side and curtain airbags are now standard on all Starlet Cross and Starlet models.
Side and curtain airbags are now standard on all Starlet Cross and Starlet models.
Image: Supplied

“With the specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” said Toyota SA marketing communications manager Tasneem Lorgat.

The Toyota Starlet starts at R268,300, while the Starlet Cross is priced from R304,900.

They are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

VW to restructure India operations as competition intensifies

Volkswagen Group is restructuring its business in India, a key growth market for the carmaker where it wants to invest more but is grappling with ...
Motoring
2 days ago

BMW confirms new iX5 Hydrogen will hit the road in 2028

BMW this week confirmed the upcoming fifth-generation X5 will be offered with a broad range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, plug-in ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Mazda MX-5 designer Tom Matano has died

Affectionately known as the father of the MX-5 (or Miata, as it’s called in the US), Matano was one of the chief designers responsible for penning ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life