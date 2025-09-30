Motoring

Bespoke Bentley Bentayga becomes coffee bar on wheels

Special vehicle to embark on global tour

By Motoring Staff - 01 October 2025 - 18:25
The Bentayga served its first coffees at its unveiling on September 27 at Duke of London, a west London destination for classic and supercar culture.
Bentley has partnered with Danish-founded coffee and juice brand Joe & The Juice. To mark the collaboration, the British carmaker has revealed what it calls the world’s most luxurious mobile coffee bar: a bespoke Mulliner-crafted Bentayga.

Designed for “intimate events that bring communities together”, the flagship SUV features a distinctive livery that blends Joe’s Signature Pink with flashes of Bentley Green. Design insignias from both brands are emblazoned on the front doors.

“We wanted a global brand partner that would be unexpected,” said Bentley’s director of marketing Ben Whattam.

The SUV features a distinctive livery that blends Joe’s Signature Pink with flashes of Bentley Green.
“Our new partnership with Joe & The Juice is about fuelling our community with extraordinary coffee and extraordinary cars: it celebrates our craftsmanship while offering a unique way to connect and engage with the brand.”

Open the Bentayga’s tailgate and you’ll find a custom-built coffee setup complete with an integrated grinder, espresso machine and mini fridge. Clad in leather with green panels and pink detailing, the installation slides out when the car is stationary and tucks away seamlessly when on the move.

Open the Bentayga’s tailgate and you’ll find a custom-built coffee setup complete with an integrated grinder, espresso machine and mini fridge.
The Bentayga served its first coffees at its unveiling on September 27 at Duke of London, a West London destination for classic and supercar culture. Bentley said the vehicle is now preparing for an international tour, where it will be pouring brews at a variety of lifestyle events.

“This partnership brings together two brands with a shared focus on quality and experience,” said Joe & The Juice Global vice-president of brand Kasper Garnell.

“The Bentayga represents our vision of connecting people through great coffee, design and culture — and we are excited to share it with communities around the world.”

