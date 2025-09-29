Lewis Hamilton mourns death of bulldog Roscoe

Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe on Monday in an emotional social media post paying tribute to a pet with a huge following of his own.

The seven-time world champion missed a Pirelli tyre test in Italy as well as an event at Milan Fashion Week last week after the 12-year-old dog caught pneumonia and was placed in a coma.

He said Roscoe was put to sleep on Sunday, in his arms.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton told his 40.9-million followers on Instagram, where the bulldog had a following of 1.4-million.