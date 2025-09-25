Driven with a light foot on the open road, besting the claimed 6.6l/100km is easily within grasp. All models are front-wheel drive. We noted earlier that the cabin had more of a utilitarian air than one of rich sophistication.
LAUNCH | Tata Harrier has the makings of a respectable family SUV
Stout diesel motor, unique styling and excellent road manners
Image: Supplied
Tata is no stranger to the SA market. But its fortunes on Mzansi soil have not been particularly great. A pattern of entry, withdrawal and re-entry followed by extended periods of quietness has defined the Indian brand’s activities in our region.
Its handlers at the Motus group are confident that things are different this time around. In a changing landscape, with the increasing emergence of Chinese brands and the proliferation of Indian imports challenging the hegemony, Tata might finally have the right conditions in which to thrive.
The products are certainly more compelling this time around. Forget what you knew about cars like the Xenon, Indica and Bolt. What we have here is a new generation of vehicles, drawing expertise from Tata’s biggest automotive acquisition, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Earlier this month, Tata launched the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. We spent a day with the latter product, but you can expect more detailed road tests of the former three compacts in time.
Image: Supplied
The Harrier puts Tata’s best foot forward, serving as the flagship of the portfolio. It represents just how far the brand has come — from an economy car manufacturer to a marque capable of producing family vehicles worthy of being mentioned in the same company as segment leaders.
You can see that JLR’s influence in certain styling elements of the Harrier. It is a sizeable vehicle, measuring 4,605mm in length, 1,718mm in height and 2,131mm in width. Boot space is a useful 445l. Where the biggest claim to JLR kinship lies is under the skin, as the vehicle uses a platform that underpins products such as the Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Image: Supplied
Getting behind the wheel, Tata describes the execution as premium. That might be a stretch, because the look and feel is certainly more on the cheaper side than one of outright plushness, if we are drawing comparisons to certain German, Japanese and South Korean rivals.
But in terms of ride quality and insulation, there is no disputing that genuine effort has gone into creating a quality product. The 2.0l turbocharged-diesel unit under the hood is nicely hushed, vibrations are suppressed, and the cabin manages an excellent job of shielding the occupants from wind noise. Our route comprised dirt trails, freeways and back-roads with surface quality that left much to be desired. The Harrier did not flinch, ironing out imperfections better than one might expect.
Diesel power is the sole option on offer, which makes the Harrier one of the last of its kind on the market. Buyers with a partiality to towing or carrying heavier loads in general will love the torque-rich output (125kW/350Nm), linked to a six-speed automatic.
Image: Supplied
Driven with a light foot on the open road, besting the claimed 6.6l/100km is easily within grasp. All models are front-wheel drive. We noted earlier that the cabin had more of a utilitarian air than one of rich sophistication.
That aside, specification is right up there with contemporary expectations, including a Harman audio system, navigation, comprehensive digital interface (screen size dependent on model), voice command and digital instrument cluster.
No concerns on the safety front, even the base version has six airbags, while the model boasts a five-star Global NCAP crash-test rating.
Its makers pitch it as the safest car in India. Pricing begins at R549,900 for the Pure model. The middle-tier Adventure costs R649,900 while the top-tier Fearless is R699,900. It comes with a five-year/125,000km warranty and the standard service plan is a five-year/75,000km offering.
While the C-segment sport-utility vehicle market is a crowded one, Tata’s Harrier has a stout diesel motor, unique styling and excellent road manners as aces up its sleeve. Now the manufacturer just needs to work hard to get rid of old perceptions created by the company’s past portfolio.
