Japanese car designer Tsutomu “Tom” Matano died on Saturday at the age of 76.
Affectionately known as the father of the MX-5 (or Miata, as it’s called in the US), Matano was one of the chief designers responsible for penning the first-generation (NA) model launched in 1989. The car quickly became a runaway success for Mazda thanks to its simple, lightweight design and engaging driving dynamics.
A modern-day take on the classic British roadsters of yesteryear (without the reliability issues) this friendly little sports car with its pop-up headlamps introduced a new generation to the thrills of open-top driving.
With sales soaring, Matano turned his attention to the second-generation (NB) model, which offered a stiffer chassis, more creature comforts and an extra dose of power courtesy updated powertrains.
Mazda MX-5 designer Tom Matano has died
Another notable entry on his design résumé was the Mazda M Coupé
Image: Inside Mazda
Japanese car designer Tsutomu “Tom” Matano died on Saturday at the age of 76.
Affectionately known as the father of the MX-5 (or Miata, as it’s called in the US), Matano was one of the chief designers responsible for penning the first-generation (NA) model launched in 1989. The car quickly became a runaway success for Mazda thanks to its simple, lightweight design and engaging driving dynamics.
A modern-day take on the classic British roadsters of yesteryear (without the reliability issues) this friendly little sports car with its pop-up headlamps introduced a new generation to the thrills of open-top driving.
With sales soaring, Matano turned his attention to the second-generation (NB) model, which offered a stiffer chassis, more creature comforts and an extra dose of power courtesy updated powertrains.
Image: Mazda
Born in Nagasaki in 1947, Matano moved to the US after graduating from Tokyo’s Seikei University in 1969. He joined Mazda North American operations as chief designer in 1983 and, with Yoichi Sato, was also responsible for shaping the third-generation (FD) Mazda RX-7.
With its svelte looks and twin-turbocharged rotary engine — capable of 206kW and 314Nm in Type RS trim — the FD was considered a true rival to the Toyota Supra Mk4.
Another notable entry on his design résumé was the Mazda M Coupé, a fixed roof version of the original MX-5 shown to the public at the 1996 New York Auto Show. Though it never reached production, this intriguing one-off concept offered a tantalising glimpse of how easily the MX-5 platform could be transformed to appeal to a different type of sports car buyer.
In coupé form, Matano said, his two-seater would provide improved luggage space, enhanced rigidity, better aerodynamics and a more focused driving experience.
Image: Instagram/@miatapapa
Beyond Mazda, Matano worked as a motoring journalist and served as executive director — later director emeritus — of the Academy of Art University’s School of Industrial Design from 2002.
He was also a dedicated supporter of MX-5/Miata owners’ clubs in California, frequently attending events where he would chat with enthusiasts, sign memorabilia with his trademark “Always Inspired” tagline and offer advice on personal car projects.
An enthusiast’s enthusiast, Tom Matano will be missed.
REVIEW | Mazda CX-30 remains a chic and dependable crossover pick
Mazda confirms when it will introduce the new CX-5 in SA
Japanese voters see little hope for tariff reprieve in Mazda’s hometown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos