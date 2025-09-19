Built on a rugged ladder chassis, the Hunter REEV double cab offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg, as well as electronic differential locks and a range of off-road driving modes (snow, mud, sand, off-road and creep).
Changan to come out swinging in SA with two tech-rich EV offerings
Imported and distributed by Jameel Motors, the marque will offer a range of passenger vehicles and bakkies
Image: Supplied
Changan will be the latest Chinese carmaker to enter South Africa when it makes its market debut next month.
Imported and distributed by Jameel Motors, the marque will offer a range of passenger vehicles and bakkies — many of which will feature advanced electric powertrains.
Of particular interest is the Changan Hunter REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) bakkie, which pairs a 31.18kWh battery pack with two electric motors, one on each axle. Combined output is 200kW and 470Nm of torque, with an electric driving range of 180km.
Extending this to a claimed 1,000km+ is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that acts solely as a generator to recharge the battery. Changan says this technology helps limit range anxiety and reduces dependence on public charging infrastructure.
Image: Supplied
Built on a rugged ladder chassis, the Hunter REEV double cab offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg, as well as electronic differential locks and a range of off-road driving modes (snow, mud, sand, off-road and creep).
Interior features include wireless charging, built-in wi-fi with over-the-air updates and a 12.3" HD touchscreen infotainment system. Safety systems include active yaw control, trailer sway control, traction control, hill start and hill descent assist, a 540º panoramic camera and parking assist.
The Changan Deepal S07 SUV features coupé-inspired styling and is available exclusively with electric propulsion, using a 66.8kWh battery pack powering a 160kW/320Nm motor mounted on the rear axle. Changan claims a maximum driving range of up to 560km.
Inside the cabin, customers can look forward to a rotating 15.6" HD touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip set, plus voice control, intelligent gesture control, a 40W ventilated wireless fast charger, a panoramic glass sunroof and an augmented reality head-up display that shows navigation directions, speed and other essential data without requiring drivers to take their eyes off the road.
