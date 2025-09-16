Motoring

Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Germany's Cologne e-car plant

Ford has been undergoing a painful restructuring in Germany

By Reuters - 17 September 2025 - 11:00
Ford will cut up to 1,000 jobs in electric car production in the German city of Cologne due to weak demand, the US carmaker said on Tuesday.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ford will cut up to 1,000 jobs in electric car production in the German city of Cologne due to weak demand, the US carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts,” the statement said. 

“Ford will therefore switch production at the Cologne plant to single-shift operation from January 2026,” resulting in the job losses, it added.

The company said it would offer voluntary redundancy packages to those affected at its Cologne electric vehicle centre.

Ford has been undergoing a painful restructuring in Germany affecting thousands of jobs, including at its Cologne site as well as a plant in Saarlouis that is set to close.

