Johannesburg-based Armormax is offering a B4 lightweight armouring package for the new, locally built BMW X3, protecting the vehicle against handguns up to .44 Magnum.
The launch marks the latest addition to Armormax’s growing fleet of discreetly armoured luxury vehicles and the company says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
The Armormax B4 package features synthetic armour in all doors and panels including the roof and sunroof, ballistic glass with operable front windows, run-flat tyre upgrades for models not already fitted with them and a push-to-talk intercom system.
The bulletproof conversion has a discreet finish with no external clues that the vehicle is armoured, said Michael Broom, sales and marketing manager at Armormax.
“We have completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline. We expect it will become a popular option,” he said.
The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery time frames vary depending on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the package is R878,000 including VAT and the armouring components and workmanship are supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.
BMW X3 gets the Armormax treatment
The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs
