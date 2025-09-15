Motoring

GWM launches new work-ready P300 SX bakkie range

Pricing starts at R414,950

By Motoring Staff - 16 September 2025 - 12:00
Double-cab variants can be ordered with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Image: Supplied

GWM on Monday unveiled its new GWM P300 SX range. Offered in both single- and double-cab variants, it’s pitched squarely as a value-packed workhorse aimed at private and fleet buyers.

Though marketed as a no-nonsense business tool, all SX derivatives carry a dash of style with a large chrome mesh grille, redesigned bumpers, daytime running lights, front and rear fog lamps, a shark-fin antenna and updated wheel-arch extensions housing 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 245/70 tyres. Double cabs also get a spray-in bed liner. Available exterior colours include Mars Red, Swarovski Blue, Pittsburgh Silver, White, Grey and Black.

Even single-cab variants ride on smart 17-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Inside, all SX models feature comfortable black fabric seats, cruise control, rear park sensors, hill-hold assist, manual air conditioning and an audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Standard safety kit includes ABS with EBD, dual airbags, traction and electronic stability control, roll movement intervention and brake assist.

Double cabs fitted with the automatic transmission further benefit from downhill assist, keyless entry, push-button start, drive modes,and electronic power steering. They also add extra safety equipment (also included on manual versions) such as side airbags and ISOFIX child-seat tethers.

Comfortable interior makes life easier out on the road.
Image: Supplied

Power across the range comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 120kW and 400Nm of torque. In single-cab models this unit is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, while double cabs offer the option of an eight-speed automatic. Customers can choose between 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, both offering a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,250kg, with ground clearance measuring in at a useful 227mm. 

Pricing

  • P300 single-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x2 manual: R414,950

  • P300 single-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x4 manual: R471,950

  • P300 double-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x2 manual: R446,950

  • P300 double-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x4 manual: R499,950

  • P300 double-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x2 auto: R489,950

  • P300 double-cab 2.0 TD SX 4x4 auto: R537,950

All models come with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.

