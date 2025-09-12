Creative Rides will offer a selection of rare and collectible BMW models at its Spring Auction on September 18 at the company’s showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Rare BMW models headline upcoming Creative Rides Spring Auction
Image: Supplied
Creative Rides will offer a selection of rare and collectible BMW models at its Spring Auction on September 18 at the company’s showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
With vehicles spanning more than four decades, the collection includes several limited production and historically significant cars, ranging from locally built models to rare Motorsport specials.
Among the highlights is a 1987 BMW 333i (E30), one of just 204 produced exclusively for South Africa. The example on offer is finished in Henna Red and is one of the few fitted with factory power steering.
Image: Supplied
Also set to go under the hammer is a 1999 BMW M3 GT2 (E36) in Imola Red. Only 50 of these homologation models were hand-built, making it one of the most sought after modern-era BMWs among collectors.
The catalogue also features:
Image: Supplied
Completing the line-up are two grand tourers:
According to Creative Rides, the auction will accept bids in person and online via its website.
