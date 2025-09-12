The European Commission will bring forward a review of its 2035 CO2 emission targets to the end of this year from 2026, EU sources said on Friday after the bloc's executive chief hosted auto executives to discuss the industry's future.
The EU has set a target of a 100% reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035, which auto sector groups have said is no longer feasible. The target has been taken to mean the end of the internal combustion engine in new vehicles.
The review will take a specific look at vans, a member of commission executive vice-president Stephane Sejourne's team said. Electric vans have a market share of only 8.5% of all new vans sold in the EU, about half the share for electric cars.
The details of a new proposal on the 2035 target are yet not clear, but it could include CO2 neutral fuels, such as biofuels, that could continue to power internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids or range extenders.
The commission will also present a proposal to establish a new regulatory category for small electric cars, which might benefit from lower tax treatment and contribute more towards meeting CO2 emission reduction targets.
EU to bring forward review of 2035 vehicle emissions targets
The details of a new proposal on the 2035 target are yet not clear
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The European Commission will bring forward a review of its 2035 CO2 emission targets to the end of this year from 2026, EU sources said on Friday after the bloc's executive chief hosted auto executives to discuss the industry's future.
The EU has set a target of a 100% reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035, which auto sector groups have said is no longer feasible. The target has been taken to mean the end of the internal combustion engine in new vehicles.
The review will take a specific look at vans, a member of commission executive vice-president Stephane Sejourne's team said. Electric vans have a market share of only 8.5% of all new vans sold in the EU, about half the share for electric cars.
The details of a new proposal on the 2035 target are yet not clear, but it could include CO2 neutral fuels, such as biofuels, that could continue to power internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids or range extenders.
The commission will also present a proposal to establish a new regulatory category for small electric cars, which might benefit from lower tax treatment and contribute more towards meeting CO2 emission reduction targets.
FIRST DRIVE | New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS marks hybrid shift
Eskom launches its first fleet of 20 electric vehicles — 100 more on the way
Abandoning EU’s 2035 zero-emission car target would risk one million jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos