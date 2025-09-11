Notable cabin enhancements include Legend 55-branded scuff plates, performance inspired leather seats with Legend 55 embossed headrests and a nine speaker JBL sound system.
Toyota has also equipped the commemorative model with traction control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and the marque’s Safety Sense 3.0 package which unlocks a pre-crash system, lane keeping with departure assist and adaptive cruise control.
Pricing:
- Hilux Legend 55 RB 4x2 Xtra cab: R728,300
- Hilux Legend 55 4x4 Xtra cab: R813,700
- Hilux Legend 55 RB 4x2 double cab: R885,700
- Hilux Legend 55 4x4 double cab: R935,900
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-service/90,000km service plan.
New Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing and specs
Pricing starts at R728,300
Image: Supplied
It has been 55 years since the Toyota Hilux first went on sale in South Africa.
To celebrate, the Japanese carmaker has launched the stylish new Hilux Legend 55. Available in Xtra cab and double cab model guises, it’s powered by the proven 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine making 150kW and 500Nm of torque.
This is sent to the rear wheels in 4x2 derivatives and all four wheels in the case of the 4x4 via a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Image: Supplied
To stand out from its siblings the Legend 55 comes equipped with an impact-ready front bash plate, a gloss black radiator grille, newly designed 18" alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres, protective wheel arch cladding, exclusive model badging and a black sports bar behind the cab.
There’s also a standard fit tow bar, rubberised loadbox with a lockable roller shutter and puddle lights that illuminate the ground with the Legend 55 graphic. 10 exterior hues are on offer including Dark Green Mica Metallic and Sand Beige.
Image: Supplied
Notable cabin enhancements include Legend 55-branded scuff plates, performance inspired leather seats with Legend 55 embossed headrests and a nine speaker JBL sound system.
Toyota has also equipped the commemorative model with traction control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and the marque’s Safety Sense 3.0 package which unlocks a pre-crash system, lane keeping with departure assist and adaptive cruise control.
Pricing:
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-service/90,000km service plan.
Leaked patent diagrams give a glimpse of the new Toyota Hilux
Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods
Toyota reveals 48V hybrid boost for Land Cruiser
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos