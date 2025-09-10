Motoring

Toyota to consolidate Lexus production sites in US

The move is aimed at strengthening US production of petrol-electric hybrid vehicles

By Reuters - 10 September 2025 - 17:00
Toyota makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles, pictured, at a site in Indiana.
Image: Supplied

Toyota will consolidate production of its luxury Lexus brand cars in the US into a single location from two in the face of high tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at strengthening US production of petrol-electric hybrid vehicles while shifting some production of high-end Lexus cars to Japan, according to the report.

Toyota said the information was not something announced by the company, adding it was constantly considering how to optimise its production structure as part of its efforts to make better cars.

Toyota makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles at a site in Indiana.

After the consolidation, Toyota will end production of Lexus cars at the Kentucky plant, according to Nikkei.

