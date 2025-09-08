REVIEW | The Toyota Quantum VX Premium is a rarefied people-mover
Luxury transportation based on proven credentials
Is there a vehicle that represents South Africa as well as the Toyota Quantum?
That will always be a point for debate, of course, though it is hard to argue with the immense contribution the nameplate makes to the economy.
The minibus quite literally keeps the country moving, keeping hundreds of thousands mobile on a daily basis.
Everyone of us at some point has used, or continues to use a Toyota-badged minibus to get from A to B. For me, there are happy sepia-hued memories of catching taxis from Phoenix to Durban town: those pimped-up people-movers with audio systems that rattled the windows of our homes. You had no excuse for missing transport because you heard the vehicle arriving from at least 5km down the road.
Indeed, the taxi industry is a lifeblood, but it would benefit from stricter vehicle safety regulation, including dedicated lanes, bespoke infrastructure and more digitised forms of payment for commuters. Anyone who has ever had to count change in the front seat will attest to that last point.
But those are musings for another story. Today, we present a Quantum that is totally extricated from the harsher realities of public transportation. Meet the Quantum VX Premium, aimed at private customers, particularly upmarket chauffeur operations whose clients want all the trappings of the luxury cars they are used to driving themselves.
Rivals include range-topping versions of the Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo Custom, Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Volkswagen Caravelle.
At first glance it looks like a regular Quantum. Then you notice the beaming LED headlamps, assertive chrome grille, gratuitous brightwork and machine-faced alloy wheels.
Because it has such large windows, people invariably cop a peek inside, which instantly dispels any idea that this is a garden-variety Toyota minibus. Instead of seeing rows of snug, shoulder-abreast seating, you notice four chairs in the passenger compartment.
The two in the middle row are where you want to be, as they offer a wide berth, with acres of legroom. These lounge chairs are electrically operated and look as though they were lifted from a top-tier hotel spa. And to keep curious eyes away, the side windows are equipped with black shades.
The third row of seats are slightly more compact, but passengers are not likely to complain because they are still comfortable, with ample padding and supportive head restraints. There is a nine-seater version of the VX on offer if the six-seater arrangement is too limiting for your needs.
Aimed at a discerning type of commuter, the VX Premium has electrically-operated sliding doors, adding some panache to the acts of ingress and egress. The cabin is replete with a host of amenities to make the task of being ferried about more enjoyable, including a fridge to keep refreshments cold and an air-conditioning system of industrial strength.
The driver is not denied a luxurious experience either. Faux wood trimming on the steering wheel and a suitably plush seat makes piloting the swanky Quantum that little bit more special. Toyota is not known for breaking moulds where digitisation is concerned and the VX Premium reflects that approach.
But while the fascia has a slightly outmoded appearance, it does not lack modern conveniences, like an infotainment system with navigation, plus driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring. The rest of it is endearingly analogue, from traditional gauges to a mechanical handbrake and chunky gear lever.
You almost get a sense of why taxi drivers feel so confident, thanks to the vehicle's truck-like seating position and thick door sill on which your right elbow rests. Even legitimate minibus operators looked in the direction of the VX Premium with envy.
There is no other way to describe its size, but to say that it is vast. Consider that the overall length is a considerable 5,300mm, while width is 1,970mm. On the height front, this is the wheeled equivalent of a giraffe at 1,990mm. Some apartments are smaller than the 3,210mm wheelbase of this vehicle.
Obviously, because of this size and associated heft, it is more of a sedate cruiser than anything else. The 2.8l turbocharged-diesel four-cylinder is good for 115kW/420Nm, delivering steady, if not earth-shattering pace and reasonable economy. Our vehicle indicated 10.9l/100km.
Aside from high-end shuttle operators, the Quantum VX Premium will appeal to families whose requirements are greater than what might be offered by a typical sport-utility vehicle.
At R1,236,800 it represents a whole lot of car for the money. Included is a three-year/100,000km warranty and 90,000km service plan with nine annual allowances, if the mileage between intervals is not met.
Be warned though: once you grow accustomed to always having this kind of space at your disposal, it will be damn hard to go back to a regular passenger car.