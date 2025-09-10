New Ferrari 849 Testarossa pays homage to the 1980s icon

The starting price is set at €460,000 (R9,434,728) for the coupé and €500,000 (R10,255,270) for the Spider version, with first deliveries to clients scheduled respectively in the second and third quarter of next year, starting with Europe.
Image: Supplied
Ferrari on Tuesday completed a refresh of its hybrid range with the new 849 Testarossa sportscar, a tribute to the famous original Testarossa model of the 1980s.
Ferrari unveiled the new plug-in hybrid, four-wheel drive in Milan, a car which will replace 2019's SF90 Stradale at the top of its range. The new vehicle will also be available in a retractable-top "Spider" version.
Its mid-rear mounted, 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of 610kW, is coupled with three electric motors and a 7.45kWh battery pack, for a total of 772kW, 37kW more than the SF90 Stradale. Ferrari said it will be capable of a top speed of more than 330km/h and 0-100km/h in 2.3 seconds.
The starting price is set at €460,000 (R9,434,728) for the coupé and €500,000 (R10,255,270) for the Spider version, with first deliveries to clients scheduled respectively in the second and third quarter of next year, starting with Europe.
Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three months later at higher prices due to import tariffs.
Ferrari, led by CEO Benedetto Vigna, is rolling out new models and preparing to start next month to showcase its first electric vehicle, part of a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring.
Image: Supplied
It will break Ferrari's tradition of roaring petrol engines, though Vigna has reaffirmed the company would continue to make petrol and hybrid cars along with EVs.
Ferrari in April launched the new hybrid 296 Speciale and its convertible version, based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, the house's other hybrid model approaching the end of its life cycle.
As part of its typically aggressive path of new model releases, Ferrari in July also presented the purely petrol-powered Amalfi coupe, replacing and upgrading the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of its range.
