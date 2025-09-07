Verstappen completes Italian double with victory at Monza

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday while Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead was trimmed to 31 points after he handed back second place to teammate and title rival Lando Norris on McLaren orders.

Norris had been second but a wheelgun problem at his pitstop late in the race cost him 5.9 seconds and dropped the Briton behind Piastri despite being assured he would not lose out to the Australian.

Piastri was asked to give the place back and obliged, finishing third, while Verstappen cruised to the chequered flag and completed an Italian double in Ferrari's backyard with a first win since Imola in May.