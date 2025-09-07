Motoring

Verstappen completes Italian double with victory at Monza

By Reuters - 07 September 2025 - 17:32
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday while Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead was trimmed to 31 points after he handed back second place to teammate and title rival Lando Norris on McLaren orders.

Norris had been second but a wheelgun problem at his pitstop late in the race cost him 5.9 seconds and dropped the Briton behind Piastri despite being assured he would not lose out to the Australian.

Piastri was asked to give the place back and obliged, finishing third, while Verstappen cruised to the chequered flag and completed an Italian double in Ferrari's backyard with a first win since Imola in May.

Verstappen takes it to the max with pole for Italian GP

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren Racing

Bahrain's Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings took full ownership of McLaren Racing on Tuesday in a deal one informed source said valued the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages