Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a last-gasp effort.
Norris had gone top with his final flying lap at the “Pista Magica”, but four-time world champion Verstappen secured the pole by crossing the line with a time 0.077 quicker than the Briton's best.
McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row and teammate Lewis Hamilton fifth fastest but with a five-place grid drop.
Verstappen takes it to the max with pole for Italian GP
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
