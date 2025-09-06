Motoring

Verstappen takes it to the max with pole for Italian GP

By Reuters - 06 September 2025 - 18:00
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a last-gasp effort.
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a last-gasp effort.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a last-gasp effort.

Norris had gone top with his final flying lap at the “Pista Magica”, but four-time world champion Verstappen secured the pole by crossing the line with a time 0.077 quicker than the Briton's best.

McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row and teammate Lewis Hamilton fifth fastest but with a five-place grid drop. 

At R349,900, will the new Tata Curvv twist your arm?

The new Tata Curvv has arrived in SA, bringing with it swoopy, coupé-inspired styling.
Motoring
1 day ago

BYD cuts 2025 sales target by 16%, a sign its white-hot growth is cooling

BYD has slashed its sales target for this year by as much as 16% to 4.6-million vehicles, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages