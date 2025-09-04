Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

The German carmaker confirmed petrol and diesel combustion models will keep their existing names, but future EVs will increasingly adopt badges familiar to long-time VW buyers. The company said this should make it easier for customers to understand where new products fit within the range.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. Polo in 2026.
The new hatchback is based on the ID. 2all concept and will coincide with the Polo’s 50th anniversary.
“Our model names are anchored in people’s minds,” said Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer.
“They stand for a strong brand and embody characteristics such as quality, timeless design and technologies for all. That’s why we’re moving our well-known names into the future. The ID. Polo is the beginning.”
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI are scheduled to make their public debut in camouflaged form at the IAA Mobility show in Munich from September 8 to 14.
On the eve of the show, Volkswagen will also reveal the ID. Cross Concept, a small electric SUV that will go into production as the ID. Cross late in 2026, positioned as the electric counterpart to the T-Cross.
The new models will form part of Volkswagen’s effort to make electric cars more affordable and user-friendly. Updates promised include better cabin materials, more intuitive controls and a mix of physical buttons with digital functions.
Volkswagen launched its ID. family in 2018, starting with the ID.3. The range has since expanded into several segments, topped by the ID.7 saloon and estate, which is the Wolfsburg brand’s best-seller in Europe.
