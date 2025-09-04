Motoring

Toyota introduces new Hiace model for wheelchair accessibility

Pricing starts at R761,713

By Motoring Staff - 05 September 2025 - 17:00
The Hiace PWD is offered in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has launched a new version of its Hiace designed for passengers with mobility challenges.

Available on a customer order basis, the Hiace Ses’fikile PWD (persons with disabilities) is based on the popular 16-seater model and features a custom rear compartment that accommodates a wheelchair.

The wheelchair bay is fitted with front and rear restraints for safety, while a ramp extension makes boarding and disembarking easier.

When not in use, the ramp folds away to maximise interior space. In front of the wheelchair area are three rows of standard Hiace seats, providing space for up to nine passengers.

The Hiace PWD is offered exclusively in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.

Power comes from a 2.7l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 111kW and 241Nm of torque.

Pricing starts at R761,713 and includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a 90,000km service plan.

