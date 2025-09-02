Motoring

WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?

Buyer's Guide team helps a viewer seeking speed on a budget

By Ignition TV - 04 September 2025 - 14:00

Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.

WATCH | Are short trips harmful to your diesel engine?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether frequent short journeys are detrimental to the long-term health of your modern ...
1 week ago

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of ...
1 month ago

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000.
3 months ago

