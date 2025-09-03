The company added that 77% of its sales were generated from Europe, while 8% came from the US in the first half of this year.
Tariff costs push Polestar to deeper quarterly loss
Like many EV startups, the company is scrambling to stay afloat
Image: Supplied
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar reported a wider loss for the second quarter on Wednesday, after tariffs and intensifying price pressure led to an impairment charge of its Polestar 3, sending its US-listed shares down 11%.
US trade tariffs on global trading partners have hit the automotive industry hard, with carmakers including Polestar scrambling to adjust supply chains and shift manufacturing to mitigate the impact.
Polestar reported a net loss of $1.03bn (R18.17bn) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $268m (R4.72bn) a year earlier.
The company slashed the recoverable value of the Polestar 3 to $25m (R440.7m), leading to a $739m (R13.03bn) impairment charge.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars, which produces the Polestar 3 in its South Carolina factory, also booked a similar impairment charge in the second quarter related to its ES90 and EX90 due to tariffs and launch delays.
“We will not grow in the US at any cost, because the financial exposure is then too high,” Polestar said in a post-earnings call.
The company added that 77% of its sales were generated from Europe, while 8% came from the US in the first half of this year.
Like many other EV startups, Polestar has burnt through significant amounts of cash in its push to achieve scale and consistently faced challenges managing its liquidity as well as debt levels.
The company initially aimed to reach cash flow break-even by 2025 but adjusted it in January to 2027, before suspending its forecast due to the uncertainty brought on by tariffs.
While it has long risked breaching certain debt covenants, the company repeatedly negotiated amendments with its lenders and said it had agreed with creditors to revise some of the covenants to remain compliant in the second half of the year.
Polestar also said it had handed over 177 cars as collateral, as part of a financing deal.
While a number of startups — including Fisker, Lordstown and Arrival — have gone under after running out of funds, a few have backers willing to continue funding loss-making operations.
VinFast's founder has kept the Vietnamese EV maker going as it tries to break even by the end of 2026, while Lucid has received about $8bn (R141.10bn) in investments from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen's $5.8bn (R102.30bn) investment in Rivian has been seen as a lifeline for the US startup.
Polestar secured a $200m (R3.53bn) equity investment from Geely owner Li Shufu through PSD Investment in June.
