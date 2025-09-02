Smart confirms new #2 electric city car for 2026 debut

Smart has confirmed it is developing a new all-electric two-seater city car, the smart #2, which is scheduled to make its international debut in late 2026.

The model revives the spirit of the fortwo, the microcar that put Smart on the map 27 years ago and became a familiar sight in Europe’s congested cities. Designed by the Mercedes-Benz styling team, the #2 will bring updated EV technology to the A-segment while keeping the compact footprint and city-focused character of the original.

Production is set for China, with Europe identified as the main target market. Smart says the car is now in its final design and development phase.