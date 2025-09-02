Motoring

Smart confirms new #2 electric city car for 2026 debut

The new model has updated EV technology but retains compactness of the fortwo

By Motoring Staff - 04 September 2025 - 17:00
The smart #2 will make its international debut next year.
The smart #2 will make its international debut next year.
Image: Supplied

Smart has confirmed it is developing a new all-electric two-seater city car, the smart #2, which is scheduled to make its international debut in late 2026.

The model revives the spirit of the fortwo, the microcar that put Smart on the map 27 years ago and became a familiar sight in Europe’s congested cities. Designed by the Mercedes-Benz styling team, the #2 will bring updated EV technology to the A-segment while keeping the compact footprint and city-focused character of the original.

Production is set for China, with Europe identified as the main target market. Smart says the car is now in its final design and development phase.

The fortwo microcar put Smart on the map 27 years ago.
The fortwo microcar put Smart on the map 27 years ago.
Image: Supplied

The #2 will join the brand’s #1, #3 and #5 models, which have shifted Smart into the compact SUV space. By bringing a two-seater back into the line-up, the company is re-entering a shrinking but distinctive niche: ultra-compact city cars designed for urban use rather than long-distance travel.

Smart no longer sells vehicles in South Africa, but the brand’s global moves are being closely monitored as legacy carmakers and new players jostle for position in the expanding EV market.

Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records

A pair of AMG GT XXs, the new electric concept car unveiled by the German brand a few weeks ago, have set 25 long-distance records.
Motoring
3 days ago

Ola Kaellenius calls for ‘reality check’, slams EU combustion engine ban

The CEO of Mercedes-Benz criticised the EU's plan to ban CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035 in a media interview on Monday, joining a chorus of voices ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Electric Mercedes GLC to debut new glowing grille in September

The Mercedes‑Benz chrome grille, the iconic feature with a shiny central star, is ready to evolve.
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages