REVIEW | Ford Territory offers Chinese value with legacy badge clout
The range kicks off at R593,500
Image: Supplied
This might sound like a line from a self-styled oracle on LinkedIn. But collaboration really is essential to the survival of any enterprise in the globalised, connected world of today.
And we see this in the automotive realm playing out more intensively than ever before. Case in point is Ford's Territory.
Instead of going solo in the development of a C-segment sport-utility vehicle with mass market appeal, there was a stronger business case to join hands with an existing player. We all know the Chinese are coming in aggressively, with attractive products that are keenly-priced and well-equipped.
So the blue oval marque partnered with Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC); co-developing the new Territory, manufacturing and importing it from Nanchang.
So what you get are the same hallmarks of any contemporary Chinese SUV – pleasant looks, good equipment levels, turbocharged-petrol engine propulsion and competitive pricing. But with the added credibility of a proven badge, which includes a well-established dealership network, reputable aftersales care, long-standing market presence and genuine commitment to remaining in business locally. Remember that Ford is among legacy automakers with serious local manufacturing operations, in two provinces.
Image: Supplied
Now the Territory is not perfect. It has its shortcomings as we reported previously, based on our 2024 launch drive and subsequent road test.
On the list of gripes? First up, the infotainment system is not the Ford SYNC4 deployed in other vehicles from the brand.
That interface is truly good – but the unit in the Territory is niggly.
The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic exhibits a clunkiness, pronounced at low speeds and the 1.8l four-cylinder (138kW and 318Nm) is on the industrial side.
Scuff-prone glossy black plastics also do an injustice to what is otherwise a decent cabin.
Though the inclusion of driver assistance functions like lane-keeping and steering assist is commendable, these systems are intrusive and easily flummoxed by the varying quality of local road markings.
Those issues aside, buyers will find a number of redeeming qualities to the Territory.
It does represent a great deal of space and equipment for the money. Most would find it a more compelling prospect over the smaller Ford Puma, whose pricing is not far off that of the larger Territory.
The range kicks off at R593,500 for the Ambiente, topping out at R733,000 for the Dark Edition flagship.
Image: Supplied
The standard warranty is a four-year/120,000km offering, while service and maintenance plans cost extra.
We recently drove the Dark Edition model, which has a unique visual character thanks to black alloys and inserts, bolstered by orange stitching on the leatherette upholstery. Standard fare is excellent, comprising everything from a sunroof to electric front seat adjustment.
The Territory has a substantial footprint, with a length of 4,630mm; height of 1,706mm and width of 1,935mm. At the back, luggage capacity is 448l with the rear seats up, expanding to 1,422l with them folded.
On the road, the vehicle is nicely hushed when cruising at freeway speeds and is a pleasant way to cover mileage. It proved an easy-going companion over a week and nearly 800km, returning an average consumption figure of about 10l/100km.
Image: Supplied
At the launch of the Territory in 2024, Ford noted well over 30 direct and indirect rivals to their car. A year later, it seems to account for a decent share of volume within the blue oval's sales mix – managing to pick up where predecessor's like the Kuga left off, in the C-segment.
If you fancy the value prospect peddled by Chinese rivals, but are not quite sold on the strength of those brands just yet, then this Ford is likely to strike a chord.
