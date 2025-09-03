New Audi Concept C hints at the all-electric TT of the future

Other standout exterior details include an ultra-sharp shoulder line running the full length of the vehicle, an electrically retractable hardtop with two roof elements and a sloping rear end cut with three horizontal slats. You’ll notice Audi have omitted the rear window meaning that, like the Polestar 4, vision out the back of the Concept C is provided by an HD camera system that feeds a live image to a digital rearview mirror inside the cabin. The side mirrors are of the old-school glass variety, while the horizontal taillamp clusters feature fully customisable light signatures.

Look between the huge wheels — inspired, apparently, by those fitted to the original TT and A2 that both debuted in the late 1990s — and you’ll see the Concept C rides especially low to the asphalt, with a low-slung seating position to match. Audi achieved this by bucking EV convention and fitting the battery pack behind the seats instead of beneath them. Clever. This structural tweak will also affect weight distribution and should give the Concept C similar handling characteristics to that of a conventional sports car fitted with a mid-mounted engine.