LAUNCH | New VW Tayron keeps Tiguan Allspace spirit alive

The added dimensions also translate into a bigger asking price. While the basic Tiguan kicks off at R664,500; buyers will pay R811,800 for the standard Tayron.
Mind you, the regular Tayron is also sold as a five-seater – the seven-seater configuration is default on the R853,800 Life model grade, which is one step up from the base.
In that specification, with the third row of seats in place, boot capacity is 345l.
The most expensive version is the R-Line trim going for R899,900.
Included in the price is a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
Now while the Tiguan can be had with 2.0l diesel and petrol flavours, with all-wheel drive, Volkswagen has kept the power train offering simple with the Tayron.
One engine and gearbox serves the range; the familiar 1.4l turbocharged-petrol, driving the front wheels, linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).
The cabin of the Tayron is identical to that of the Tiguan, which is a good thing. That means an expansive fascia area, sophisticated surface textures and high-quality displays, bolstered by the retention of physical switchgear elements.
Our launch drive route began in Sandton, heading out into the Cradle of Humankind area, with a detour past the famous satellite road stretch that cuts through the North West border.
A real-world loop that comprised slow peak hour traffic, freeway cruising and faster open-road stints.
Yes, the advertised output of the 1.4 TSI (110kW/250Nm) may not seem all that impressive on paper. And one would be right to have reservations about its competence in a car of this size. After all, this is the same unit deployed in smaller, lighter products such as the Golf.
Yet in reality the motor propels the Tayron with reasonable pluck, complementing the easy-going nature that Volkswagen likely envisaged of such a family-friendly steed. A GTI it is not, obviously, but the vehicle inspires confidence for gap-seizing in traffic and has no qualms holding a steady pace on empty open roads.
Now that sense might be dampened somewhat with a full load during the December holidays, but for the day-to-day requirements of normal life, most buyers will find it perfectly adequate.
LAUNCH | New VW Tayron keeps Tiguan Allspace spirit alive
Extra length and additional seating enhances practicality
The Touareg kicked off Volkswagen's ambitions in the sport-utility vehicle arena back in 2003.
While a full-sized model with genuine off-road abilities was a great starting point, showing off technical prowess, what the brand really needed to gain traction in the mass market was a more compact offering.
Enter the Tiguan, which was essentially a Golf with a more adventurous spirit, offering seating for five, an elevated driving position and chunky aesthetics.
The Tiguan became a hit for the automaker and the second generation version ushered in a long-wheelbase derivative with seven seats, donning the Allspace moniker. It was aimed at family-minded buyers for whom the regular model was just not quite enough from a space perspective.
This additional versatility using the Tiguan's ingredients remains on offer in 2025, it just goes by a different title.
Instead of continuing the Allspace tag, Volkswagen opted to reposition those virtues in a new format: meet the Volkswagen Tayron.
Brand representatives went to great lengths to remind local media that the pronunciation is “tie-ron".
Visually, you would be forgiven for mistaking the Tayron with the Tiguan, but those with sharp eyes will notice the slight increase in girth and length.
The Tayron has a length of 4,792mm compared to the Tiguan at 4,539mm. It has significantly more boot space, 850l compared to 652l.
Ground clearance is also slightly greater, 205mm instead of 191mm.
Its road manners are certainly above-average, but this is a classic tenet one expects from products wearing the Volkswagen emblem. From the sound deadening materials to the excellent resolve of the suspension, this feels like a thoroughly well-engineered product with no deficiencies to speak of.
If you drive a Tayron in reference to one of its stated Chinese competitors, the difference in refinement and plushness is very clear.
Whether Mzansi buyers will feel compelled enough by this aspect of substance to forego one of the cheaper, more generously-equipped Eastern rivals, remains to be seen.
It depends on the perspective of the shopper. Volkswagen representatives noted that customers who see value in the engineering integrity, proven longevity and established aftersales framework of the German marque are not likely to be swayed elsewhere.
Life with a VW Amarok | Six-month test wrap-up
