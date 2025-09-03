Motoring

Hyundai union launches strikes over wages, working hours

The union also wants to raise the retirement age to 64

By Reuters - 03 September 2025 - 18:00
The union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor will stage partial strikes over three days this week at plants across South Korea in a push for shorter working hours and higher wages, according to a notice sent to union members.
The union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor will stage partial strikes over three days this week at plants across South Korea in a push for shorter working hours and higher wages, according to a notice sent to union members.
Image: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor will stage partial strikes over three days this week at plants across South Korea in a push for shorter working hours and higher wages, according to a notice sent to union members.

The company's Korean union, which has about 40,000 members, will launch the partial strikes at plants including factories in Ulsan, Jeonju and Asan, the notice said. Workers will leave work for two hours on Wednesday and Thursday and four hours on Friday, it said.

The decision to launch industrial action came after most union members voted on August 25 to support the plan.

The union asked management to pay a 30% bonus from the company's net income in 2024, when Hyundai generated record-high revenue from growth in the US.

The union also wants to raise the retirement age to 64 from the legally guaranteed 60, and switch to a 4-1/2-day work week, a union spokesperson said.

In 2003, Hyundai's union was among the first Korean groups to reach an agreement with management over a five-day work week in a country where most people had worked a half day on Saturday.

The Hyundai union, one of the largest and most influential labour groups in Korea, has not gone on a full-time strike for seven years over wage negotiations.

In December 2024, in a protest against former president Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law, Hyundai's unionised workers staged a partial strike for two days.

A Hyundai Motor spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. 

GM and Hyundai to develop vehicles together amid China EV competition

General Motors and Hyundai Motor on Wednesday outlined plans to develop five vehicles together as they seek to lower costs amid growing competition ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

LAUNCH | 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe ditches diesel for hybrid efficiency

Hyundai’s evolution over the past three decades has been one of slow and steady progress. From fledgling South Korean brand to heavy-hitter on the ...
Motoring
2 months ago

REVIEW | Hyundai Exter sits in crosshairs of formidable competition

When you bought a basic budget car two decades ago, that is exactly what you got. Models like the Toyota Tazz, Volkswagen Citi Golf and Opel Corsa ...
Motoring
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...