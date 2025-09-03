The German carmaker revealed its new Tayron sport-utility vehicle and Golf GTI 8.5, in addition to a special edition Polo Vivo marking 15 years of the nameplate. Its commercial vehicles arm showed off the 2.3l Amarok flagship, as well as the imminent Kombi.
Chinese brands in full force at ‘25 Festival of Motoring
Most legacy marques had no representation at popular car show
The strong collective presence of Chinese car brands at the 2025 Festival of Motoring had some attendees thinking they were at a smaller scale version of the Shanghai Auto Show.
The number of marques from the Far East eclipsed that of legacy firms, some of which were conspicuous by their absence.
Volkswagen was among a few non-Chinese players who opted to have a display stand at the event, which was inaugurated in 2016.
The German carmaker revealed its new Tayron sport-utility vehicle and Golf GTI 8.5, in addition to a special edition Polo Vivo marking 15 years of the nameplate. Its commercial vehicles arm showed off the 2.3l Amarok flagship, as well as the imminent Kombi.
Suzuki, which recently supplanted Volkswagen in the second position on the monthly new vehicle sales charts, took the opportunity to showcase its existing wares even though it had no new reveals.
Commercial vehicles producer Isuzu was another brand that opted to remind consumers of its presence. It took the wraps off its X-Rider Black, a 150-unit special, sporting a sinister-looking colour scheme.
On the back of its August return to the local market, following six years of dormancy, Indian automaker Tata had a display stand. New models from the company include the budget-focused Tiago and the larger Harrier SUV, which shares ingredients with the Land Rover Discovery Sport.
But the limelight was held firmly by the Chinese, kicking off with LDV, who displayed its beefy Terron double-cab.
Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD unveiled the Dolphin Surf compact, which is anticipated to become the most affordable zero-emissions hatchback in Mzansi, possibly costing upwards of R400,000.
Playing in the crossover B-segment arena, GAC revealed its Emzoom Nova, priced at R359,000. It also had the M8 Master luxury minibus on display, making a bold statement with its massive front grille.
BAIC, which has a manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape, displayed the B30 sport-utility vehicle. It is poised to be produced locally at the Coega Special Economic Zone facility in Gqeberha.
This C-segment model is positioned one tier higher than the X55 crossover and will likely cost upwards of R550,000.
The show was used as a launchpad for new Chinese marques such as iCaur, a division of Chery, which sells an electric sport-utility vehicle inspired by American off-roader firm Jeep. Omoda and Jaecoo, also divisions of Chery, revealed the C7 and J5.
Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery's namesake brand had prominent exhibition stands.
In the wake of the Festival last week came August's new vehicle sales data, reflecting a 10-year record.
The month ended with 51,880 units recorded in total, compared to 43,692 vehicles in the same month last year.
WesBank's head of marketing and communication, Lebo Gaoaketse, said the scope for a further cut in interest rates before the year's end could sustain momentum, spurring consumer and business confidence.
Gaoaketse noted the direct correlation between the rate-cutting cycle and upturn in new vehicle sales, evidenced by the 0,25% cut that took place in July, claiming that the financier saw buyer application volumes increase by as much as 20% versus a year ago.
He added that the price point of R370,000 represents the “sweet spot” of the market.
Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) anticipates further intensification of Chinese players pandering to budget-conscious consumers.
Despite an increase in sales activity, he cited ongoing volatility in global oil prices, pressure on the rand and tariff-related uncertainty as lingering areas of concern.
“The rapid rise of Chinese and Asian brands reflects a shift in buyer preferences towards affordability and value,” he said.
