Four used vans that make #vanlife possible
The #Vanlife movement has grown from a niche trend into a widely embraced lifestyle. While it would be a stretch to call it mainstream, there’s a certain romantic appeal to being a nomad, going wherever you want with your trusty home on wheels.
Motorhomes are not a new concept, but many aspiring vanlife enthusiasts begin by converting a used panel van. It makes sense: they’re big, practical, robust and often equipped with reliable diesel engines capable of covering many kilometres without issues.
Using the latest AutoTrader sales data, here are the best used options available if you’re thinking about adopting this unique lifestyle. This selection includes vans priced up to R600,000, offering flexibility, space and practicality for a variety of budgets.
“Vanlife illustrates how versatility and practicality in vehicles are taking on a new significance,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“Vans that offer adaptable interiors, storage solutions, fuel efficiency and integrated technology are no longer just tools but platforms for a range of lifestyles. This trend highlights a shift in how mobility can support freedom, flexibility and self-sufficiency, and why vehicles that balance capability with comfort are increasingly relevant in today’s environment.”
Keep costs down with something cheap
The Peugeot Partner isn’t the largest panel van on the market, but with an average price of R197,516, it’s significantly cheaper than a house, a motorhome or even a brand-new Hyundai Grand i10. The average registration age is seven years, with mileage about 136,420km, but the Partner remains relatively dependable. In 2020, it received an update with a 1.6l turbodiesel engine delivering 68kW and 230Nm, while returning a combined fuel consumption of 5.5l/100km.
Deceptively spacious, the 4,750mm body hides a 2,160mm load length and 4.4m³ capacity. With clever packaging, it can be easily transformed into a cosy apartment on wheels. On the move, the 2020 update added welcome amenities, including air conditioning, electric windows, an eight-inch touchscreen, cruise control and rear parking sensors.
If size isn’t a priority and you’d prefer something newer, the Suzuki Eeco is a compelling choice. Launched in 2023, the compact workhorse has proven popular with businesses. It’s not the last word in refinement, but its 1.2l four-cylinder engine is economical (5.4l/100km) and offers decent rear space. With a 1,200mm loading length, 1,300mm bay width and a 615kg payload (excluding two passengers and a full tank), it handles large items with ease.
Despite its small footprint, the Eeco makes a strong case for #Vanlife. Suzuki even created a concept version with a smart bed that converts into a bench, a collapsible veranda, storage and even a basin. With an average listing price of R199,792, mileage of just 5,481km and a registration age of one year, it offers a nearly new option for under R200,000.
Also consider: Volkswagen Caddy
Need something a bit bigger?
If space is a priority (and it likely will be if you’re travelling with a partner or buddy), the #Vanlife lifestyle may require something bigger and more capacious. Larger options on the used car market include the Ford Transit and VW Crafter, among others. The Transit, one of the most iconic van nameplates in the world, is available in numerous wheelbase and bodystyle configurations.
If you’re looking to maximise space, the extended long wheelbase (ELWB) model launched locally in 2019 is hard to beat. Ford claimed an impressive 15.1m³ capacity, not far off the size of some of the smallest apartments in New York City. With a payload of 2,270kg, it can haul just about anything and accommodate items up to 4.2m in length — about the size of a Volkswagen T-Cross. It’s one of the biggest and most practical vans for this lifestyle, though its dimensions do make urban driving more challenging.
The ELWB model is equipped with a 114kW turbodiesel engine that develops 385Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. It also features dual rear wheels, so replacing tyres will be more expensive than on a smaller van. New to this variant, it sold for R658,200 in 2019, so expect used values to remain strong. According to AutoTrader, the Transit has an average used list price of R386,541, with an average mileage of 149,100km. Expect lower-mileage ELWB variants to retail for even more.
Also consider: Volkswagen Crafter, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
What about something in between?
If you don’t need that much space, the Hyundai Staria offers a fine balance between smaller vans and the huge Transit. With the modern, sophisticated styling of its passenger siblings, the Staria panel van looks the part and will appeal to style-conscious vanlife enthusiasts. But there’s substance behind the aesthetics too, with a load capacity of 4,935l and a cargo length of 2,500mm. Its 573mm loading height is equally impressive, making it easier to store taller items.
Introduced in 2022, the Staria is still relatively new and commands an average used listing price of R526,184, with an average mileage of 61,177km and a registration age of two years. The pay-off is a refined driving experience, courtesy of a punchy yet efficient 2.2l turbodiesel engine producing 130kW and 430Nm of torque, delivered to the tarmac through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Also consider: Toyota Quantum