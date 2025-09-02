Four used vans that make #vanlife possible

The #Vanlife movement has grown from a niche trend into a widely embraced lifestyle. While it would be a stretch to call it mainstream, there’s a certain romantic appeal to being a nomad, going wherever you want with your trusty home on wheels.

Motorhomes are not a new concept, but many aspiring vanlife enthusiasts begin by converting a used panel van. It makes sense: they’re big, practical, robust and often equipped with reliable diesel engines capable of covering many kilometres without issues.

Using the latest AutoTrader sales data, here are the best used options available if you’re thinking about adopting this unique lifestyle. This selection includes vans priced up to R600,000, offering flexibility, space and practicality for a variety of budgets.

“Vanlife illustrates how versatility and practicality in vehicles are taking on a new significance,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“Vans that offer adaptable interiors, storage solutions, fuel efficiency and integrated technology are no longer just tools but platforms for a range of lifestyles. This trend highlights a shift in how mobility can support freedom, flexibility and self-sufficiency, and why vehicles that balance capability with comfort are increasingly relevant in today’s environment.”