Inside, the Stonic boasts up to 1,070mm of front legroom in a premium cabin that delivers comfort, connectivity and usability. Dual 12.3" screens are integrated for full digital instrumentation and infotainment, while a multimode touch display replaces conventional climate control buttons. Fast charging USB-C ports, wireless charging, a digital key with remote lock and start via the Kia app and more.
Engine choices include conventional and mild-hybrid 1.0l T-GDI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Integrated safety systems include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, forward collision-avoidance, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane following assist.
Everything you need to know about the new Kia Stonic
The compact SUV fights with premium alternatives in the fashionista niche
Kia has unveiled the Stonic as its latest compact crossover. Measuring 4,165mm in length, it slots between the Sonet and the Seltos, and offers up to 352l of boot space.
It is aimed as a chic alternative competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others.
It maintains the latest Kia corporate suit while being more expressive and introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s signature LED lighting and a more chiselled bumper and grille. The rear styling is also modernised through a redesigned tailgate and tail lights, and is perched on 16" and 17" alloy wheels, though the latter size is reserved for the GT-line trim. The paint palette features two colours — adventurous green and yacht blue.
“By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide,” said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia Corporation.
Kia SA is unable to confirm a South African introduction of the Stonic. The company said it investigates the viability of any new model launched for this market.
