Sixth-generation Subaru Forester goes on sale in SA
Pricing starts at R699,000
Nearly two years after its international reveal, the sixth-generation Subaru Forester has finally arrived in South Africa. The all-new SUV brings updated exterior styling, enhanced interior features and upgraded safety technology.
Compared with the model it replaces, the new Forester features a larger front grille, compact LED headlights and Subaru’s latest star-cluster badge. Muscular wheel arches and revised aerodynamic elements give it a more assertive stance while also helping to improve efficiency.
The entry-level Field model is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels while the Touring, Sport, and Premium derivatives ride on 18-inch alloys. Roof rails come standard across the range. Subaru has also introduced several new exterior colours, including River Rock Pearl, Cashmere Gold Opal and Daybreak Blue Pearl, alongside familiar options like Crystal White, Ice Silver and Autumn Green.
All variants are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder Boxer engine delivering 136kW and 247Nm. The engine is paired with a Lineartronic CVT, which features an eight-step manual mode operated via paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Power is sent to all four wheels through Subaru’s famed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. With 220mm of ground clearance and approach, break-over, and departure angles of 20.3º, 21.2º, and 25.8º respectively, the Forester remains more than capable off the beaten track. Standard X-Mode with hill descent control provides extra grip on loose surfaces, and Subaru SI-Drive allows drivers to switch between efficiency- and performance-orientated engine settings.
Inside the cabin, practicality is a key focus. Wide-opening doors and ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats make loading children and cargo straightforward, while boot space ranges from 496l with the seats up to 1,174l when they're folded flat. The cabin also features a flat load floor, a wide tailgate opening and one-touch folding rear seats.
Upholstery varies across the line-up, with fabric on the Field and Touring, spill-resistant polyurethane on the Sport, and an Alcantara-leather blend on the Premium. Leather-wrapped steering wheels feature colour-coded stitching on Touring (silver), Sport (green), and Premium (brown) models while the flagship Premium also includes a leather-wrapped gear selector. Comfort features include a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof on higher-spec models, rear air vents and USB-A/C ports. Touring, Sport and Premium models gain a powered tailgate with a hands-free kick sensor.
For infotainment, the Field model uses dual 7.0-inch touchscreens, while Touring, Sport and Premium models feature an 11.6-inch portrait display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard throughout the range, and the Premium flagship includes a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Subaru’s Driver Recognition system is standard on all models, using facial recognition to store personalised settings for up to seven drivers. Additional sound insulation has improved cabin quietness compared to outgoing models.
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard across the range and now processes data faster with a wider field of view. The system includes adaptive cruise control with lane centring, pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering and other driver aids. Blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360º camera system are also available, while Premium grades gain reverse automatic braking. The Forester also introduces Subaru’s Emergency Driving Stop System in South Africa, which can safely bring the vehicle to a halt if the driver becomes unresponsive.
The 2025 Subaru Forester is now available at dealerships in South Africa, priced as follows:
Forester 2.5i Field: R699,000
Forester 2.5i Touring: R740,000
Forester 2.5i Sport: R790,000
Forester 2.5i Premium: R830,000.
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/75,000km maintenance plan.