New second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc breaks cover

New model is 120mm longer than its predecessor and adopts more aggressive styling

By Motoring Staff - 28 August 2025 - 12:00
The new second-generation T-Roc makes a strong first impression with angry front end styling.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled the second-generation T-Roc.

Built on the German carmaker's latest MQB Evo platform, the new model is 120mm longer than its predecessor and adopts more aggressive styling. With its coupé-inspired silhouette, the front end is dominated by an extra wide radiator grille framed by slim LED headlamp clusters. These are linked by a narrow light strip and a white illuminated VW badge. At the rear, a full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo complete the look.

At the rear, a full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo complete the look.
Image: Supplied

Depending on the market, Volkswagen will make the T-Roc available in four specification lines: Base, Life, Style and R-Line. Six exterior colours are offered: Pure White, Wolf Grey, Grenadilla Black, Canary Yellow, Flamed Red and Celestial Blue. A contrasting black roof can be specified. All models are available with a towing bracket rated to carry heavy e-bikes with a drawbar load of 80kg.

Inside, the cabin has been comprehensively updated with premium quality, soft-touch surfaces and a new dashboard upholstered in a specially developed fabric Volkswagen said creates a “lounge-style atmosphere” when paired with ambient lighting.

The reworked interior is packed with more tech and more premium materials.
Image: Supplied

Features borrowed from its Tiguan and Tayron siblings include the latest version of the driving experience control, which manages functions such as driving profiles and volume adjustment. Buyers can also opt for a windscreen head-up display, plus enhanced driver assistance features such as the latest Travel Assist, Park Assist and an exit warning system that alerts occupants to approaching vehicles or cyclists before opening a door.

Thanks to its longer body, the new T-Roc offers more space for up to five adults. Style models will further boost comfort with the option of 14-way electrically adjustable ergoActive front seats with massage. Overall boot capacity grows from 445l to 475l.

At launch, European versions will be offered with 1.5l eTSI 48V mild-hybrid petrol engines in two outputs: 85kW and 110kW. These will be joined later by two full hybrid systems and, as with the outgoing model, a 2.0l TSI mild-hybrid with 4Motion all-wheel drive. A potent new T-Roc R will eventually crown the range. Volkswagen said all 1.5l and 2.0l mild-hybrids are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sending power to the front axle.

Pre-sales in Germany open on August 27 before the official market launch in November. Prices start at €30,845 (R634,500). Local availability is yet to be confirmed.

