LAUNCH | Families will love new Ford Tourneo Sport and Titanium X models

Snazzy minibus twins built for cushy touring

By Brenwin Naidu - 28 August 2025 - 08:00
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied

The minibus genre is often overlooked as a suitable pick for families of five or more.

These sizeable, loaf-shaped darlings of practicality offer a heap more space than typical sport-utility vehicle offerings.

Their usefulness is considerable, but only if you can get past the not-so-sexy character of such a template, steeped in commercial vehicle roots.

Mind you, Ford has just infused a dollop of panache — and sportiness — into its Tourneo Custom range.

The Tourneo Custom was first introduced in basic Trend form earlier this year, in long-wheelbase guise. That model had an unmistakably business orientation, aimed at transport providers.

The new Titanium X and Sport derivatives, both eight-seaters using the short-wheelbase chassis, target private buyers, particularly families whose requirements for space and versatility are non-negotiables.

Ford chose KwaZulu-Natal as the launch location for its two minibuses. We drove the models over the rolling terrain of the Valley of 1000 Hills, on the more sedate parts of the N3 and the seaside-adjacent freeways en route to Ballito.

First up, the Sport. It takes the same design flavours from the Transit Sport van, with an aggressive bumper design, racy 17-inch alloys (19-inchers are optional) and dazzling stripe decal package.

Image: Supplied

In contrast, the Titanium X ditches the motorsport-aspiring livery, packs a subtler front bumper design and gets swanky 19-inch alloys with a glossy finish, as standard.

On the inside, the biggest differentiation between the pair is upholstery. The Sport deploys a textured fabric covering with blue element, while the Titanium goes for a more luxurious black hide material.

In terms of features and conveniences, both models are matched, boasting an impressively high level of standard kit. That includes the six configurable seats in the passenger quarter; which can be arranged in a multitude of ways, including conference-style, with either row of three facing each other. Arranging the seats requires a bit of heavy lifting. As does the tailgate, which is not electrically-operated, though both side sliding doors are. Later this year an optional Lux package will be offered, comprising highlights such as a panoramic roof and seat heating for the second row.

Image: Supplied

As experienced in the Tourneo Custom Trend as well as the Transit, the cabin of the latest generation model is superbly appointed. Infotainment is dealt with by a 13-inch landscape-orientated screen, ticking the boxes on the application front, from navigation to Android Auto compatibility.

If you are new to the Tourneo, it might take a few seconds to get accustomed to the electronic handbrake placement (on the fascia); as well as the steering shape, which is not perfectly circular — more of a rectangular frame. The driver assistance functions are plentiful, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid and blind-spot monitor part of the mix.

Image: Supplied

The Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X are just about identical from a road manners perspective. Ride quality is more than fair, insulation is top notch and the short-wheelbase chassis is obviously much nimbler than that of the long-wheelbase Trend. Easier to park in confined spaces as well.

Of course, it remains a sizeable vehicle compared to the average SUV, packing a length of 5,450mm and 3,100mm wheelbase. The models are rated to tow 2,500kg.

Both models use the same 2.0l turbocharged-diesel unit, with four cylinders, serving 125kW/390Nm. Transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic, drive is to the front wheels. The engine and gearbox combination is complementary, torque-rich in delivery, with a buttery character as it shifts. The motor requires the use of AdBlue additive, which can be purchased from Ford dealers or any decent petroleum forecourt.

Image: Supplied

Ford notes its direct rivals as the usual gang: Volkswagen's Kombi and Caravelle, the Mercedes-Benz Vito and V-Class, as well as the Hyundai Staria.

The blue oval admits that it has not enjoyed a big share of this market, but hopes the new Tourneo twins will go some way to supporting aspirations.

Ford Tourneo Custom pricing:Trend:

  • R1,104,500
  • Sport: R1,218,000
  • Titanium X: R1,264,000

