The 2025 Festival of Motoring powered by WesBank takes place from August 29-31 at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand.
The annual event has been around since 2016, and held at the same venue since making its debut as a replacement for the Johannesburg International Motor Show. It was inspired by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK and showcases the local automotive industry’s products, with hands-on experiences.
More than 100 exhibitors will promote various automotive products and services, including new and custom vehicles, tooling and merchandise. About 20 local car companies will use the event to display their wares, with a few set to debut new entrants to the market.
These include Chinese cousin brands Jaecoo and Omoda, revealing the new J5 and C7 respectively. BAIC SA will showcase its new B30 SUV. Isuzu plans to introduce a new derivative of the D-Max double-cab and Volkswagen will mark the first public appearances of the 2025 Golf GTI and Tayron SUV.
Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami this weekend
More than 100 exhibitors will promote various automotive products and services, and racing events will keep the crowd entertained
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The thrill of driving in a range of cars around the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is a drawcard. Visitors can choose track and off-road experiences from the various brands, including BMW, Ferrari and McLaren, which are piloted by professional drivers.
Karting, drifting displays and self-drive tests will also be hosted, and enthusiasts of 4x4 lifestyles are also catered for with test drives on challenging terrain and obstacles. A food court filled with culinary delights and entertainment is situated at the Red Zone.
Image: SUPPLIED
A host of racing events will provide track entertainment. These include the Sunbet ZX Masters cup, Shelby speed challenge, Vilaca racing time attack and demo laps by the Minardi, Renault and Jordan F1 cars, including the local MSA4 racing piloted by women drivers.
A complimentary shuttle service and a park-and-ride facility is available at the nearby Mall of Africa.
Tickets are priced from R295 (adults), R260 (pensioners) and R82 (children under 12) and are available at safestivalofmotoring.com.
