Motoring

Updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon lands in South Africa

Formidable off-roader revels in refreshed styling and improved interior tech

By Motoring Staff - 27 August 2025 - 15:00
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels.
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Launched locally in 2022, Jeep’s off-road bruiser now sports refreshed styling, including a redesigned seven-slot grille with slimmer openings, an integrated radio antenna built into the windscreen, colour-coded hardtops and new 17" alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running the brand’s fifth-generation operating system, it delivers faster start-up times, sharper graphics and a more intuitive interface. Physical climate and volume controls remain below the screen, with additional media ports.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied

Other interior updates include heated, electrically adjustable leather seats, two extra airbags (taking the total to six) and front park distance control for easier manoeuvring.

Power still comes from Jeep’s familiar 3.6l V6 Pentastar petrol engine producing 209kW and 353Nm. Drive is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems.

Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures.
Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures.
Image: Supplied

While the powertrain may not be the most thrilling, the Gladiator’s off-road hardware remains formidable: heavy-duty Dana 44 axles front and rear, a “4LO” ratio of 4:1, electronic sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation, a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 and “Tru-Lok” locking differentials.

The big Jeep also boasts serious trail-ready stats: approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.4º, 20.3º and 26.0º, 281mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800mm. Heavy-duty skid plates protect the underbody while front and rear tow hooks assist in recovery. Towing capacity is rated at 3,470kg (braked), with a payload of up to 725kg.

Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats.
Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats.
Image: Supplied

And yes, before you ask, the removable aluminium doors (and windscreen) are still part of the package. With the supplied Torx key they can be detached in a matter of minutes, letting in all the wind and dust your adventure can handle.

The updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is priced from R1,399,900, including a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

Cherokee returns as Jeep relaunches iconic model

Jeep has confirmed the new sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee is set to be launched in the US later this year to slot between the Compass and Grand ...
Motoring
2 months ago

REVIEW | Why downsizing does updated Jeep Wrangler good

There are many options for buyers wanting a genuine off-roader with a box-on-wheels design and elements inspired by military application.
Motoring
3 months ago

Jeep unveils all-new Compass with hybrid and electric powertrains

Stellantis on Tuesday removed the wraps form its new third-generation Jeep Compass.
Motoring
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...
IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...