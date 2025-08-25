Motoring

WATCH | Are short trips harmful to your diesel engine?

Useful tips to maximise the life of an oil-burner

By Ignition TV - 26 August 2025 - 13:00

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether frequent short journeys are detrimental to the long-term health of your modern turbodiesel engine. 

WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used VW Golf GTI-rivalling hot hatchback for a budget of R290,000.
2 months ago

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of ...
1 month ago

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000.
3 months ago

