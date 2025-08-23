China could host at least four Formula E rounds, says Agag

Formula E could expand to four rounds in China as the all-electric championship chases growth in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, according to series founder and chair Alejandro Agag.
The Spaniard told Reuters on Friday that China, compared to the US where President Donald Trump's administration has scaled back a number of EV incentives, represented a huge opportunity.
“Trump is really giving the space to China and China is only too happy to take it,” said Agag, who has recently taken on a role of strategic adviser to the Motorsport Network media group.
“I was in China for the Shanghai Formula E race and every car I saw on the road was electric.”
Agag argued Formula E should follow Formula One's successful North American expansion playbook — with the combustion-engined series now boasting three US rounds — but with the focus on China.
“Formula One should have a massive focus in China,” he said.
“I think Formula E could have four races in China. I think it would be fully sustainable to have four races in China ... and I think it will be much closer to the reality of the car market in China.”
The Spaniard clarified to Reuters later that he was referring to four separate venues.
Formula E has raced in four locations in China over the years — the inaugural round in Beijing in 2014 as well as Hong Kong, Sanya and Shanghai. Shenzhen could be another future option.
The provisional 18-race 2025-26 calendar features two races in Shanghai scheduled for July 4-5 with slots still to be filled on May 30 and June 20. Sanya has been mentioned as one possibility.
Formula One also has a grand prix in Shanghai, and has talked about adding a second Chinese race.
“In China, they won't be selling combustion cars. So what are combustion races doing in China? ... China is the biggest car market in the world so if the cars are going to be electric ... I think Formula E should focus on China,” said Agag.
“I think, like Formula One cracked the US, Formula E has a huge opportunity to crack China.” Formula E and the FIA last month announced a contract extension to at least 2048, ensuring the series will remain the only electric single-seater series sanctioned by the world governing body.
Agag said he was a strong believer in eventual convergence between championships owned by Liberty Media (F1) and Liberty Global (Formula E) and sharing a common bond in shareholder John Malone.
“Convergence doesn't mean doing the same,” he explained, while fully expecting Formula E to match or surpass Formula One — which is mulling a return to V10 or V8 engines using sustainable fuel — on speed and performance.
“If Formula E is the one that takes care of electric, Formula One takes care of combustion. So we have each one its mission, and then we can definitely work together.
“Convergence can be commercial, media, calendar. There are many different ways to converge, but it doesn't need to be technology.”
China could host at least four Formula E rounds, says Agag
Spaniard argues Formula E should follow Formula One's successful North American expansion playbook
Image: Joe Portlock/LAT Images
