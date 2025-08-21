Nissan South Africa has announced price cuts of between 4% and 10% across its Magnite range.
The Japanese carmaker said the move supports its efforts to offer value-packed compact SUVs at more competitive prices in line with changing consumer demands.
The latest turbocharged Magnite variants are fitted with the firm's force-fed 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 74kW and 160Nm of torque. Buyers can pair it to a five-speed manual or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission. Nissan claims the former offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.27l/100km, and the latter 6l/100km.
The new Magnite is also among the safest compact SUVs on the market, thanks to a host of upgrades. With six airbags, advanced electronic stability control and other safety features, it achieved a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s latest test protocols.
Nissan has also bundled in three-point seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS brakes with EBD, hydraulic brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Adjusted Nissan Magnite pricing:
- 1.0T Visia MT: down R13,800 (from R309,700 to R295,900)
- 1.0T Acenta MT: down R10,200 (from R340,100 to R329,900)
- 1.0T Acenta CVT: down R25,600 (from R370,500 to R344,900)
- 1.0T Acenta+ CVT: down R40,800 (from R410,700 to R369,900)
This article was updated on 22 August at 16:45 to remove mention of a R10,000 rebate for Magnite buyers. The manufacturer noted this information in error.
Updated Nissan Magnite offers more safety at a lower price
Pricing kicks off under R300k mark
Image: Supplied
Adjusted Nissan Magnite pricing:
