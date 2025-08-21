Motoring

Malaysia has no plans to host Formula 1 Grand Prix again, says minister

Malaysia previously hosted a leg of the F1 world championship at its Sepang International Circuit (SIC) between 1999 and 2017

By Reuters - 22 August 2025 - 15:00
Malaysia previously hosted a leg of the F1 world championship at its Sepang International Circuit (SIC) between 1999 and 2017.
Malaysia previously hosted a leg of the F1 world championship at its Sepang International Circuit (SIC) between 1999 and 2017.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Malaysia has no plans to bring back the annual Formula One race due to high sponsorship costs and a tight racing calendar, its sports minister Hannah Yeoh told parliament on Thursday.

Malaysia previously hosted a leg of the F1 world championship at its Sepang International Circuit (SIC) between 1999 and 2017.

Yeoh said the event would require a commitment of about RM300m (R1.26bn) annually for between three to five years, more than double the government's development costs for 20 national sports programmes.

Malaysia would also have to compete with other hosting countries in Southeast Asia, such as neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, for a spot on the tournament calendar, Yeoh said.

The Thai government in June approved a $1.2bn (R21.26bn) bid to host a F1 race in Bangkok in 2028.

Malaysia, however, remains open to hosting the event if any private companies were willing to bear the costs, Yeoh said, adding that interested parties can get in touch with the SIC for further discussions.

“The Formula 1 is a prestigious sports event that is followed by fans around the world. So if we could afford it, it would be good to have it in Malaysia,” she said.

State energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, which is wholly-owned by the government, holds the naming rights to the SIC, which continues to host MotoGP races and other motorsports events.

Reuters reported last year that Petronas was planning to bring F1 back to Malaysia in 2026, citing sources, though the company said it had not held discussions to bring the race back to the SIC.

Cadillac will add value as 11th F1 team, says McLaren boss Brown

Cadillac's arrival in Formula One next year as an 11th team will bring added financial value with new partners and more fan engagement rather than ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Lewis Hamilton still battling speculation, but this time self-inflicted

Formula One's August break will be a welcome getaway for Lewis Hamilton after he triggered fresh speculation about his Ferrari future with ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given the strongest indication yet that the country may be close to securing a round of the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...