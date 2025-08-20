Motoring

Toyota updates Urban Cruiser range with added features

As before, the range is powered by a fairly basic 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine

By Motoring Staff - 21 August 2025 - 10:00
The flagship XR now comes with LED headlamps featuring automatic light control and follow-me-home functionality.
The flagship XR now comes with LED headlamps featuring automatic light control and follow-me-home functionality.
Image: Supplied

The popular Toyota Urban Cruiser range has received a suite of specification upgrades aimed at delivering more value, comfort and functionality.

The XS and XR models now come standard with a rear windscreen wiper, a larger 9" infotainment system (up from 7"), a premium leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and dual rear Type-C USB charging ports.

XS models also gain a luggage shelf with strings and 17" alloy wheels in place of the steel wheels previously fitted. The flagship XR now comes with LED headlamps featuring automatic light control and follow-me-home functionality.

As before, the range is powered by a fairly basic 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a five-speed manual or, in the case of XR models, a four-speed automatic transmission. Standard active safety equipment includes rear park sensors, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill-hold assist and dual front airbags. ISOFIX child-seat anchors are also fitted.

The updated Urban Cruiser range is now available at Toyota dealerships:

  • 1.5 XS manual: R342,700

  • 1.5 XR manual: R360,200

  • 1.5 XR automatic: R373,800

All models include a four-year/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.

Toyota to introduce three EV models to South Africa in 2026

Toyota plans to introduce three fully-electric models in South Africa in 2026, a senior executive said on Thursday, entering a nascent EV market ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Naacam 2025 | Paul Mashatile punts new US trade proposal for tariff relief

Paul Mashatile says amicable agreement is crucial to sector’s future
Motoring
6 days ago

SA's auto sector hit by job losses and company closures

Low domestic sales of locally made cars, an influx of imports and low local content have led to 12 company closures and more than 4,000 job losses in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest