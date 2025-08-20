Motoring

Tata returns to South Africa with four new models

Indian brand to be imported and distributed by Motus Holdings

By Motoring Staff - 21 August 2025 - 12:00
The new Tata range begins with the Tiago hatchback.
Image: Supplied

After a six-year hiatus, Indian carmaker Tata is making a comeback in South Africa with a new line-up of vehicles unveiled in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Imported and distributed by Motus Holdings and aimed at competing with the wave of Chinese manufacturers entering the market, Tata’s four-strong model range combines contemporary styling with modern technology and safety features.

Covering everything from compact hatchbacks to SUVs, it’s a clear step forward from the days of the much-maligned Indica. The models will be available at any of Tata’s 40 dealerships nationwide from September.

Tiago

The Tiago (pictured above) is an entry-level compact hatchback offered in four variants. Measuring 3,767mm long, it is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 63kW and 113Nm, sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. Standard features include ABS with EBD, corner stability control and dual airbags.

Inside, buyers get a choice of a 7" or 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, reverse camera, wireless connectivity and a cooled glove box.

Punch

The Punch is a compact SUV positioned against the Hyundai Exter, Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Image: Supplied

Next up is the Punch — a compact SUV positioned against the Hyundai Exter, Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Its 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 65kW and 115Nm. Depending on the variant, equipment includes switchable drive modes, cruise control and a 7" Harman infotainment system or a floating 10.5" display, both supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For easy cabin access wide-opening 90º doors come standard, with electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and dual airbags. The Punch is offered in five trim levels.

Curvv

The Tata Curvv features coupé-inspired styling.
Image: Supplied

At 4,308mm long, the Curvv is a coupé-inspired SUV powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 88kW and 170Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The interior features a 7" or 10.25" infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, 360º camera with blind-view monitor, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and customisable mood lighting. Safety kit includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and six airbags across the range.

Harrier

The Harrier SUV is the Indian carmaker's flagship offering.
Image: Supplied

Sitting at the top of the Tata line-up is the Harrier, a full-sized SUV measuring 4,605mm in length. It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 125kW and 350Nm.

Inside, the cabin features a 10.25" or 12.3" infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Alexa Car2Home. Other highlights include voice-enabled dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, cooled armrest, gesture-controlled power tailgate and terrain response modes. Safety equipment comprises six airbags, an electronic stability programme, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver-assistance features.

All four Tata models are offered as standard with a five-year/125,000km warranty. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch. Watch this space for updates.

