Local launch of new Jaecoo J5 is just around the corner

Compact SUV sits below the J7 in the Chinese carmaker's SUV hierarchy

By Motoring Staff - 19 August 2025 - 16:00
Prominent radiator grille flows seamlessly into a pair of slim headlamp clusters.
Image: Supplied

Jaecoo has announced that its new J5 will arrive in South Africa next month.

Slotting beneath the J7 that made its local debut in 2024, this compact SUV stands out with a prominent radiator grille flowing seamlessly into a pair of slim headlamp clusters. Generous ground clearance and pronounced wheel arches underscore the vehicle's silhouette while the rear features an LED light bar between the tail lights.

The Chinese carmaker confirmed the J5 will be offered in three trim levels — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno. Standard equipment across the range is expected to include a 13.2-inch touchscreen with integrated entertainment apps and smart navigation, wireless connectivity and intelligent climate control with an advanced filtration system.

The range-topping Inferno will add more premium features, including cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Jaecoo says safety has been prioritised across all models, with a suite of technologies designed to protect occupants and other road users.

All J5 variants will be powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 115kW and 230Nm, paired with an automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.

The Jaecoo J5 is set to reach local dealerships in September, with pricing and final specifications to be confirmed closer to launch.

1 month ago

1 month ago

3 weeks ago

