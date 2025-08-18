Lamborghini unveiled its new Fenomeno hypercar at Monterey Car Week.
Limited to 30 examples, one of which will remain in the Italian carmaker’s museum, the exotic machine is based on Revuelto underpinnings and takes its name from a fearsome Mexican fighting bull. It also happens to be the fastest, most powerful Lamborghini ever produced.
Clothed in bespoke lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, the Fenomeno bristles with dramatic angles, streamlined shapes and gaping air intakes inspired by race cars such as the Huracán GT3.
The visual drama is amplified by a downforce-generating S-Duct system, a tapering longtail, an active rear wing with three positions, spindly Y-shaped LED taillights and a huge hexagonal exhaust outlet.
Filling the arches are centre-locking forged alloy wheels with a turbine design. They’re staggered in size (21" front, 22" rear) and fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres. A slightly smaller, track-orientated set (20" front, 21" rear) is available as an option and features more aggressive Bridgestone rubber.
Lamborghini Fenomeno is brand’s most powerful hypercar
New hybrid flagship does 0–100km/h in a claimed 2.4 seconds
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini unveiled its new Fenomeno hypercar at Monterey Car Week.
Limited to 30 examples, one of which will remain in the Italian carmaker’s museum, the exotic machine is based on Revuelto underpinnings and takes its name from a fearsome Mexican fighting bull. It also happens to be the fastest, most powerful Lamborghini ever produced.
Clothed in bespoke lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, the Fenomeno bristles with dramatic angles, streamlined shapes and gaping air intakes inspired by race cars such as the Huracán GT3.
The visual drama is amplified by a downforce-generating S-Duct system, a tapering longtail, an active rear wing with three positions, spindly Y-shaped LED taillights and a huge hexagonal exhaust outlet.
Filling the arches are centre-locking forged alloy wheels with a turbine design. They’re staggered in size (21" front, 22" rear) and fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres. A slightly smaller, track-orientated set (20" front, 21" rear) is available as an option and features more aggressive Bridgestone rubber.
Image: Supplied
Power comes from an upgraded 6.5l V12 engine producing 614kW at 9,250rpm and 725Nm at 6,750rpm, thanks to a redesigned valvetrain. The naturally aspirated screamer is paired with three electric motors, one integrated into the double-clutch eight-speed transmission and two mounted directly to the front axle.
Energy is supplied by a larger 7kWh battery (up from 3.8kWh) built into the central tunnel. Together, the hybrid system delivers a total output of 795kW, enough to launch the Fenomeno from 0–100km/h in a claimed 2.4 seconds, 0–200km/h in 6.7 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 350km/h.
To keep performance in check, Lamborghini has fitted its advanced CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes, similar to those used on the SC63 LMDh prototype.
While the Revuelto carves up corners with adaptive dampers, the Fenomeno goes back to (relative) basics with manually adjustable units that, according to the carmaker, can be “calibrated to allow the perfect stance and setup to be achieved for the track and type of use”.
Image: Supplied
Inside the Fenomeno retains much of the Revuelto’s familiar cabin architecture, but with unique touches. These include more liberal use of lightweight carbon fibre on the centre console, door panels and bucket seats. The latter were designed specifically for the Fenomeno, as were the air vents in the carbon-fibre instrument cluster, produced using 3D printing technology.
A model-specific ambient lighting system further emphasises the spaceship-like forms of the passenger compartment, enhancing the on-board experience.
The new Lamborghini Fenomeno is priced at around €3m (R61.7m), and all 29 customer cars have been sold.
REVIEW | The Audi RS Q8 is a high-riding supercar
Ferrari pushes back second EV launch to 2028 amid low demand
Maserati pulls plug on MC20 Folgore
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos