GWM boosts Tank 300 range with more affordable model
Model undercuts its 4WD sibling by as much as R50k
Image: Supplied
GWM has expanded its Tank 300 line-up with the addition of a more affordable 2WD model.
Priced R50,000 below its 4WD sibling, the new Tank 300 2.4TD 2WD uses the same 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 135kW and 480Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,000kg — making it suited for regularly hauling heavy trailers or caravans. For added traction in slippery conditions, an electronic rear differential lock is fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied
Offered exclusively in Luxury specification, the Tank 300 2WD comes equipped with features such as a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker audio system, 12.3" digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.
Image: Supplied
Safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360º camera system. The latter also offers a transparent chassis view and off-road thermal management mode.
Available in Mars Red, White, Grey, Orange and Black, the GWM Tank 300 2.4TD 2WD is priced at R649,900, which includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.
