GMSV debuts two Le Mans-inspired supercars
New company operates alongside Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA)
Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) has made its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California with the unveiling of two limited-run models inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The new company, which operates alongside Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), will specialise in one-off commissions, limited-edition designs and heritage-inspired continuations. While GMA produces hand-built production cars such as the T.50, GMSV will focus on more bespoke projects for well-heeled collectors.
GMSV S1 LM
The first project to leave the workshop is the S1 LM, short for “Special One Le Mans”. Limited to five units, it pays homage to Murray’s 1995 Le Mans victory with the legendary and now much sought-after McLaren F1 GTR.
The S1 LM features a lowered roofline, full-carbon fibre bodywork and an aero package that includes a splitter, diffuser and dual-element rear wing. Power comes from a bespoke 4.3l V12 producing more than 510kW and capable of revving to a stratospheric 12,100rpm. The engine is paired with a short-throw six-speed manual gearbox derived from the one used in the T.50 and a bespoke Inconel exhaust system wrapped in 18-carat gold heat shielding.
GMSV says the S1 LM’s suspension is bespoke, with new geometry, a lower ride height and unique damper settings to deliver a “sharp and highly connected driving experience”.
Inside, the car retains Murray’s signature central driving position. The race-inspired cockpit is pared back and minimalist, with lightweight materials and a focus on driver engagement.
Deliveries of the S1 LM are expected to begin in 2026.
GMSV Le Mans GTR
The second model to break cover is the Le Mans GTR, which draws design cues from longtail racers of the 1970s to 1990s, including Murray’s own McLaren F1 GTR. Only 24 examples will be produced, each representing one hour of the famous endurance race.
Like the S1 LM, the Le Mans GTR is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The car adopts an aerodynamics-led design with a full-width rear wing, twin-channel diffuser and roof-mounted ram-air intake. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, a wider track and stiffer suspension further underline its track-inspired intent, as does greater cooling efficiency and optimised weight distribution.
Special side vents ahead of the rear wheels help keep engine and transmission temperatures in check even under hard driving, while specially designed solid engine mounts are said to boost dynamics further without sacrificing much NVH refinement.
Though more focused than the T.50 road car, the GTR retains customisable interior finishes, with owners able to choose materials and colours inspired by historic racing liveries. Production is scheduled to start in 2026 but all 24 cars have already been sold.
